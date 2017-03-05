Creighton's Marcus Foster and Justin Patton earn All-BIG EAST Acclaim

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: CU Media Relations

NEW YORK, N.Y. -- Marcus Foster was named a unanimous First Team All-BIG EAST pick, while Justin Patton hauled in All-Rookie Team and Second Team All-BIG EAST honors in a vote of league coaches, it was announced today.



A 6-foot-3 junior guard, Foster leads the Bluejays and ranks second in the BIG EAST with 18.5 points per game, in addition to 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. The Wichita Falls, Texas, native tops the league with 221 made field goals, and also paces Creighton with 66 three-points baskets and 66 free throws made. He is Creighton's second First Team All-BIG EAST honoree in program history, joining Doug McDermott (2013-14). Foster was a unanimous selection to the first team.



A 7-foot center, Patton leads Creighton with 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocked shots per game, and is second on the club with 13.1 points per game. The Omaha, Neb., native owns 65 dunks during his redshirt freshman season, which has helped him rank second nationally in field goal percentage (.693). Patton owns 26 games of 10 or more points this season, including three games of 20 or more points. He was a unanimous pick to the All-Freshman Team. Patton is Creighton's first freshman to be named first or second team all-conference since Doug McDermott was a First Team all-Missouri Valley Conference choice in 2010-11.



Creighton (23-8, 10-8 BIG EAST) returns to the floor on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. Central when it meets Providence in the final BIG EAST Tournament quarterfinal.



ALL-BIG EAST FIRST TEAM

Andrew Chrabascz, Butler, F, Sr., 6-7, 230, Portsmouth, R.I.

*Marcus Foster, Creighton, G, Jr., 6-3, 210, Wichita Falls, Tex.

*Angel Delgado, Seton Hall, F, Jr., 6-10, 240, Bajos De Haina, Dominican Republic

*Jalen Brunson, Villanova, G, So., 6-2, 190, Lincolnshire, Ill.

*Josh Hart, Villanova, G, Sr., 6-5, 215, Silver Spring, Md.

Trevon Bluiett, Xavier, G, Jr., 6-6, 205, Indianapolis, Ind,



ALL-BIG EAST SECOND TEAM

Kelan Martin, Butler, F, So., 6-7, 220, Louisville, Ky.

Justin Patton, Creighton, F, Fr., 7-0, 230, Omaha, Neb.

Rodney Bullock, Providence, F, Jr., 6-8, 225, Hampton, Va.

Kyron Cartwright, Providence, G, Jr., 5-11, 185, Compton, Calif.

Khadeen Carrington, Seton Hall, G, Jr., 6-4, 195, Brooklyn, N.Y.



BIG EAST HONORABLE MENTION

Rodney Pryor, Georgetown, G, Gr., 6-5, 205, Evanston, Ill.

Kris Jenkins, Villanova, G, Sr., 6-6, 235, Upper Marlboro, Md.



BIG EAST ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM^

*Kamar Baldwin, Butler, G, Fr., 6-0, 170, Winder, Ga.

*Justin Patton, Creighton, F, Fr., 7-0, 230, Omaha, Neb.

Markus Howard, Marquette, G, Fr., 5-11, 175, Chandler, Ariz.

*Marcus LoVett, St. John's, G, Fr., 6-0, 175, Fort Wayne, Ind.

*Shamorie Ponds, St. John's, G, Fr., 6-1, 165, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Donte DiVincenzo, Villanova, G, Fr., 6-5, 205, Wilmington, Del.



*Denotes unanimous selection.