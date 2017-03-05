Big Innings power Razorbacks past Huskers, 15-5

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Frisco, Texas – The Nebraska baseball team (2-6, 0-0 Big Ten) got out to a 1-0 lead, but were then outscored 15-4 and fell to 0-2 at the Frisco College Classic following a 15-5 loss to the No. 24 Arkansas Razorbacks (8-2, 0-0 SEC).

The Razorbacks scored two or more runs in an inning five times, including four runs in the fifth on a two-out grand slam by Grant Koch. The Razorbacks also got a great night at the plate from Carson Shaddy, who was 3-for-3 with three doubles and five RBIs.

Arkansas’ pitching staff limited the Huskers to five hits on the night, the Razorback offense totaled 15 hits. UA starter Trevor Stephens went 6.0 innings and improved to 3-0 on the year, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks, while striking out eight.

After losing 1-0 on Friday night, the Huskers got on the board in the top of the first, taking a 1-0 lead. Mojo Hagge led off with a walk and the Huskers quickly had two runners in scoring position following Angelo Altavilla’s fourth double of the season. Jake Meyers then worked a four-pitch walk and the Huskers had the bases loaded with no out. After Ben Miller popped out in foul territory, Scott Schreiber picked up his fifth RBI of the year with a sacrifice fly to deep center field. Stephan escaped the early jam with little damage by striking out Luke Roskam.

NU starter Jake Hohensee made quick work of the first two Razorbacks he faced in the bottom of the first before Luke Bonfield reached on an error by Roskam at third. The gates then opened, as Hohensee walked Koch, Dominic Fletcher tied the game with single and Shaddy drove in two more with a double to give the Hogs a 3-1 lead, and all three runs were unearned.

NU’s offense got a run back in the second without getting a hit. Luis Alvarado led off and struck out, but reached first on a wild pitch. Two batters later Brady Childs hit a slow roller down the third base line and Chad Spanberger threw wild of first base, allowing Childs to reach and Alvarado to move to third. Hagge took advantage of the error with a sacrifice fly to center field, cutting Arkansas’ lead to 3-2.

The middle of the Hogs’ lineup came calling against in the third, pushing the lead to 6-2. Bonfield and Koch led off with consecutive singles and Fletcher followed with a walk to load the bases. Just like in the first, Shaddy roped a two-RBI double to give Arkansas a 5-2 lead. With two runners in scoring position the Huskers kept their defense back and Evan Lee plated the third run of the inning with a RBI groundout. Hohensee then hit Jordan McFarland and Nate Fisher take over out of the bullpen. The sophomore lefty ended the inning with a lineout double play off the bat of Jax Biggens.

Facing the top of Arkansas’ lineup in the fourth Fisher gave up a single, but got a 3-6-3 double play to clear the bases. Fisher then lost the zone, as he issued consecutive walks, hit Fletcher and walked Shaddy to plate a run. With the bases still loaded Fisher struck Lee out looking, but not before the Hogs increased their led to 7-2.

Arkansas blew the game wide open in the fifth on Koch’s grand slam. With the bases loaded following a two-out single by Bonfield, Koch launched a no doubter to left field off of freshman reliever Paul Tillotson, giving the Hogs an 11-2 lead.

The Razorbacks added a pair of runs in both the sixth and seventh, building a 15-2 lead. Nebraska did score three times in the eighth on a pair of hits, but it was too little too late.

The Huskers wrap up their time in Texas tomorrow against the No. 14 Arizona Wildcats, who are a perfect 10-0 on the year. First pitch is scheduled for Noon.