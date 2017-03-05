Portions of Superior closed for construction next week

Posted by: Abigail Wood

awood@klkntv.com

A stretch of Superior Street is going to be closed this coming week.

"Windstream has a major conduit that runs along Superior Street and they have manholes in the street that provide access if they have to do maintenance," said Harry Kroos with Public Works and Utilities.

Some of those manholes need to be fixed. The public works department says westbound lanes of the street will be shut down for a week to do it. It's a busy road, especially when people are driving to and from work, but Public Works says it's a necessary inconvenience.

"When we do concrete repair this summer on Superior Street we want to do long-term repair," Kroos explained. "Relocating the manhole will allow that the pavement repair should last for a long time as opposed to continuing deterioration."

There is a detour. Just take Cornhusker highway over to 48th, and then back up to Superior.