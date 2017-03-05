Rollover crash near 9th and L - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Rollover crash near 9th and L

A rollover crash near downtown Lincoln sent two people to the hospital early this afternoon. Witnesses told police a vehicle heading west on L Street ran a red light at 9th, smashing into a southbound jeep. 

Two people suffered minor injuries. The driver who ran the red light was cited.

