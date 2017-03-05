Lambert takes runner-up honors at Big Ten Championships

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Bloomington, Ind. – Senior Tim Lambert finished second at 125 pounds during the final day of the Big Ten Championships at Assembly Hall on Sunday afternoon.

As a team, Nebraska finished fourth with 102.5 points. Ohio State captured the team crown with 139.5 points, while Penn State (130) and Iowa (112.5) rounded out the top three.

Seven Huskers placed in the top five at the conference tournament, led by Lambert’s performance. Top-seeded Thomas Gilman (Iowa) took down Lambert in the first period to lead 2-0. Lambert went on top in both the second and third periods, and allowed Gilman to escape both times en route to a 4-0 loss.

Junior Colton McCrystal (141) took third place in his second Big Ten Championships appearance, winning both of his matches on Sunday. McCrystal took out third-seeded Tommy Thorn (Minnesota), 15-9, and No. 5 seed Luke Pletcher (Ohio State), 6-2.

Sophomore Tyler Berger (157) went 2-0 on the final day in Bloomington en route to a third-place finish. He won a major decision in the consolation bracket before avenging an earlier loss in the tournament to Michigan’s Brian Murphy in the third-place match.

Two-time All-American TJ Dudley placed fourth at 184 pounds after a 1-1 day. Dudley won by medical forfeit over Indiana’s Nathan Jackson, but fell to top-seeded Bo Nickal (Penn State) in the third-place match, 14-9.

Senior Aaron Studebaker took fourth place at 197 pounds, splitting his Sunday matches. Studebaker fell to Penn State’s Matt McCutcheon in tiebreaker-1, 3-2, after defeating Rutgers’ Matt Correnti, 5-1.

For the second consecutive year, senior All-American Eric Montoya finished fifth at 133 pounds. Montoya split his matches on Sunday, falling to Michigan’s Stevan Micic, 8-7, before avenging a loss from earlier in the tournament to Minnesota’s Mitch McKee in the fifth-place bout.

Senior Collin Jensen finished fifth with his pin of Razohnn Gross (Rutgers) at 3:47. Jensen dropped his first match of the day, but responded with bonus points in the fifth-place match to clinch his fourth NCAA berth.

The Huskers return to action at the NCAA Championships, set for March 16-18, in St. Louis, Mo.

Big Ten Championships

March 4-5, 2017

Assembly Hall

Bloomington, Ind.

125 pounds

First Round: #3 Tim Lambert (NEB) Bye

Quarterfinals: #3 Tim Lambert (NEB) dec. #6 Johnny Jimenez (WIS), 6-3

Semifinals: #3 Tim Lambert (NEB) pin #7 Elijah Oliver (IND), 5:59

Finals: #1 Thomas Gilman (IOWA) dec. #3 Tim Lambert (NEB), 4-0

133 pounds

First Round: #2 Eric Montoya (NEB) Bye

Quarterfinals: #7 Mitch McKee (MINN) major dec. #2 Eric Montoya (NEB), 11-3

Consolation Second Round: #2 Eric Montoya (NEB) dec. #8 Luke Welch (PUR), 6-2

Consolation Quarterfinals: #2 Eric Montoya (NEB) injury default #12 Austin Eicher (MSU)

Consolation Semifinals: #5 Stevan Micic (MICH) dec. #2 Eric Montoya (NEB), 8-7

Fifth-Place Match: #2 Eric Montoya (NEB) dec. #7 Mitch McKee (MINN), 5-3

141 pounds

First Round: #4 Colton McCrystal (NEB) major dec. #13 Ryan Diehl (MD), 16-3

Quarterfinals: #5 Luke Pletcher (OHST) dec. #4 Colton McCrystal (NEB), 6-4

Consolation Second Round: #4 Colton McCrystal (NEB) major dec. #11 Cole Weaver (IND), 16-5

Consolation Quarterfinals: #4 Colton McCrystal (NEB) dec. #8 Cole Martin (WIS), 10-5

Consolation Semifinals: #4 Colton McCrystal (NEB) dec. #3 Tommy Thorn (MINN), 15-9

Third-Place Match: #4 Colton McCrystal (NEB) dec. #5 Luke Pletcher (OHST), 6-2

149 pounds

First Round: #6 Andrew Crone (WIS) dec. Collin Purinton (NEB), 11-6

Consolation First Round: Carson Brolsma (MINN) dec. Collin Purinton (NEB), 4-1

157 pounds

First Round: #3 Tyler Berger (NEB) tech fall #14 Ben Sullivan (NW), 16-1

Quarterfinals: #6 Brian Murphy (MICH) sudden victory-1 #3 Tyler Berger (NEB), 3-1

Consolation Second Round: #3 Tyler Berger (NEB) major dec. #13 Justin Alexander (MD), 10-1

Consolation Quarterfinals: #3 Tyler Berger (NEB) dec. #7 John Van Brill (RUT), 6-0

Consolation Semifinals: #3 Tyler Berger (NEB) major dec. #4 Jake Short (MINN), 13-2

Third-Place Match: #3 Tyler Berger (NEB) dec. #6 Brian Murphy (MICH), 5-2

165 pounds

First Round: #7 Dustin Williams (NEB) pin Patrick Gerish (MD), 4:48

Quarterfinals: #2 Logan Massa (MICH) tech fall #7 Dustin Williams (NEB), 24-9

Consolation Second Round: Johnny Sebastian (NW) major dec. #7 Dustin Williams (NEB), 15-5

174 pounds

First Round: #8 Devin Skatzka (IND) dec. #9 Micah Barnes (NEB), 10-4

Consolation First Round: #9 Micah Barnes (NEB) Bye

Consolation Second Round: #7 Jacob Morrissey (PUR) sudden victory-1 #9 Micah Barnes (NEB), 6-4

*Ninth-Place Semifinal: #10 Chris Pfarr (MINN) dec. #9 Micah Barnes (NEB), 11-8

184 pounds

First Round: #5 TJ Dudley (NEB) major dec. #12 Ernest Battaglia (MICH), 13-4

Quarterfinals: #4 Myles Martin (OHST) dec. #5 TJ Dudley (NEB), 12-7

Consolation Second Round: #5 TJ Dudley (NEB) tech fall #11 Tanner Lynde (PUR), 16-1

Consolation Quarterfinals: #5 TJ Dudley (NEB) major dec. #8 Hunter Ritter (WIS), 8-0

Consolation Semifinals: #5 TJ Dudley (NEB) medical forfeit #3 Nathan Jackson (IND)

Third-Place Match: #1 Bo Nickal (PSU) dec. #5 TJ Dudley (NEB), 14-9

197 pounds

First Round: #3 Aaron Studebaker (NEB) dec. David-Brian Whisler (MD), 7-2

Quarterfinals: #3 Aaron Studebaker (NEB) dec. #6 Jacob Berkowitz (NW), 10-4

Semifinals: #2 Kollin Moore (OHST) dec. #3 Aaron Studebaker (NEB), 10-8

Consolation Semifinals: #3 Aaron Studebaker (NEB) dec. Matt Correnti (RUT), 5-1

Third-Place Match: #4 Matt McCutcheon (PSU) tiebreaker-1 #3 Aaron Studebaker (NEB), 3-2

Heavyweight

First Round: Conan Jennings (NW) pin #5 Collin Jensen (NEB), 2:03

Consolation First Round: #5 Collin Jensen (NEB) dec. Tyler Kral (PUR), 4-0

Consolation Second Round: #5 Collin Jensen (NEB) injury default #6 Brooks Black (ILL)

Consolation Quarterfinals: #5 Collin Jensen (NEB) major dec. #7 Youssif Hemida (MD), 9-0

Consolation Semifinals: #4 Michael Kroells (MINN) dec. #5 Collin Jensen (NEB), 4-0

Fifth-Place Match: #5 Collin Jensen (NEB) pin #8 Razohnn Gross (RUT), 3:47

*-doesn’t count toward team score