Fire danger across Nebraska

You may have been enjoying the warmer temperatures, but it's making things more difficult for firefighters.

Lincoln is currently under a red flag warning, which means we're at an elevated fire risk.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue says the lack of moisture, combined with the strong winds we've had is a concern.

"We’re starting to have a large concern because the vegetation in the community is real dry, Fire Captain Leo Bennes said. “We've had very low amounts of rain - and obviously no snow around - and very dry conditions. So it increases our wild land and vegetation fire danger immensely."

Fire officials are urging you to use extra caution while grilling or using fire starters outside.