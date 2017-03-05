Cows run loose on Kansas Interstate - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Cows run loose on Kansas Interstate

Cows run loose on Kansas Interstate

Posted: Updated:

A herd of cows somehow got loose on a highway in Kansas, lead police on an all-day chase to get them all safely back to their pasture.

It all began when a big rig rolled over a fence and the cows made a run for it.

Police had a hard time tracking them down. one was spotted on a nearby roadway showing no signs of slowing down.

The cow was eventually herded by patrol cars to a gated pasture.

Others were a little smarter and headed for the hills where it got harder to track them down.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.