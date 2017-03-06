Mercedes recalling almost a million cars and SUVs

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Mercedes is recalling about one million cars and SUVs worldwide due to a starter part that can overheat and cause fires.

Certain C–class, E–class and CLA cars, as well as GLA and GLC SUVs from model years 2015 to 2017 are included in the recall.

The German automaker has reported 51 fires worldwide with about 30 of those fires here in the U.S., but so far no reports of any injuries related to the issue.