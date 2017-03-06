UPDATE: LPD makes a fourth arrest connected to shooting - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

UPDATE: LPD makes a fourth arrest connected to shooting

UPDATE: Lincoln Police have made another arrest in connection to a shooting at Super C from February 21st. 

Tayron Jennings, 18, was arrested Wednesday afternoon.  

Police say Jennings was a passenger in the Jeep, he pointed a gun at a second vehicle but didn't fire.  

Jennings was arrested for use of weapon to commit a felony and terroristic threats.
Lincoln Police have arrested three people in connection with a shooting at the Super C near 21st and G that happened February 21st.

On Friday, Lincoln Police arrested  21-year-old Shantrell Hickey, 21-year-old Jaun Taylor, and 27-year-old Christopher Boyd.

Police say the February 21st shooting happened around 8 p.m. Gunshots were heard and people yelling. Polices say surveillance video showed two vehicles with people inside arguing. They say a passenger in one of the vehicles got out and shot at the second vehicle. No one was injured.

They say Taylor and Boyd were arrested after a traffic stop Friday, and Hickey was found at a local residence.

Shantrell was arrested for discharge of a firearm at a vehicle, use of firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and four counts of attempted first degree assault.

Taylor and Boyd were both arrested for accessory to a felony.

