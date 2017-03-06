Man dies after being pinned in northeast Nebraska - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Man dies after being pinned in northeast Nebraska

BATTLE CREEK, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say a Norfolk man died after he was pinned under a skid loader in an offshoot of the Elkhorn River. Emergency workers were sent to the scene at Kelly's Country Club west of Norfolk around 12:45 p.m. Friday. The Madison County Sheriff's Department says 89-year-old Vince Kirby was working with the skid loader when it went into the water and pinned him under it. He died later at a Norfolk hospital.

