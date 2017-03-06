Two people killed after rollover near Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. (AP) - Two people have been killed and two injured in a rollover crash in northeast Nebraska. Authorities say the speeding vehicle crashed early Sunday morning on U.S. Highway 81, about two miles south of Norfolk. The two people killed were identified as 18-year-old Dasavor Rodrigues and 17-year-old Shawn Falk. Both lived in Norfolk. The two injured people were identified as 18-year-old Schauntel Niehoff and 18-year-old Dru McMahon. They were hospitalized.