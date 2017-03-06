Creighton’s Khyri Thomas named BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Year

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: CU Media Relations

NEW YORK, N.Y. -- Sophomore guard Khyri Thomas of the Creighton men's basketball team has been named BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Year in a vote of league coaches. Thomas shares the award with Villanova's Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges as part of the first three-way tie for a major award in league history.



Thomas is just the second player in Creighton history to be named a Defensive Player of the Year by a conference, joining Gregory Echenique's recognition in 2011-12 by the Missouri Valley Conference.



A 6-foot-3 sophomore from Omaha, Neb., Thomas leads Creighton in steals and ranks second on the club in rebounding and blocked shots. He regularly is assigned to guard the top perimeter players that Creighton plays, and helped limit Josh Hart, Rodney Pryor, Shamorie Ponds and Trevon Bluiett (the league's top five scorers, minus Thomas' teammate Marcus Foster) below their yearly scoring average in each meeting this season.



Thomas ranks seventh in the BIG EAST in rebounds (182) and eighth in steals (46), and also ranks among the league leaders on the other end of the floor in assist/turnover ratio (6th), assists (7th), field goal percentage (9th), three-point percentage (14th) and points (20th).



The league also announced that Providence’s Kyron Cartwright has been named BIG EAST Most Improved Player. Marquette’s Andrew Rowsey has won the BIG EAST Sixth Man Award. DePaul’s Billy Garrett Jr. has been selected for the BIG EAST Sportsmanship Award.