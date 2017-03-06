New bill would help third parties stay on the Nebraska ballot

Posted by: Abigail Wood

A new bill in the Nebraska legislature looks to cut down the requirements for third parties, such as Libertarians, to maintain ballot status. Right now, if a party wants to stay on the Nebraska ballot, they have to run a candidate in every statewide election and get at least five percent of the vote.

Crete Senator Laura Ebke wants to do away with that if a party has at least 10,000 registered voters in Nebraska.

"It discourages a building up of the party from the ground up because they're always having to focus on these statewide races rather than focusing on building a local party," Ebke said

Her own libertarian party would qualify; it has more than 11,000 registered Nebraska voters.

"The current system doesn't really allow those different voices to ever emerge because they're always looking at the top rather than at the grass roots and developing a reputation for efficiency or good government," Ebke said.

The bill wouldn't change the requirement to get on the ballot in the first place. Parties would still have to submit a signed petition, but Ebke's bill would allow established parties to focus on local elections, rather than spending all their resources in a statewide election.



"To be kind of a sacrificial lamb, you know: 'we're gonna run you, you're gonna get five percent of the vote, and we're gonna be able to stay on the ballot.'"

We reached out to the two major parties in Nebraska to see if they're worried this bill will undermine their voter base. The Republican Party says it doesn't have a position at this time. They're focusing on tax relief. The Nebraska Democrats did tweet in favor of the measure a few days ago.