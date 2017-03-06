Wanted Man Captured - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Wanted Man Captured

Brandon Kopf of Verdon is behind bars today.

The 32 year old had a warrant for his arrest and accused of possessing a firearm by a prohibited person.

He was arrested without incident by the Metro Fugitive Task Force.

The arrest was a team effort involving federal, state and local law enforcement.

