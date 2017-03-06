Homes evacuated after gas line hit - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Homes evacuated after gas line hit

Part of a Lincoln neighborhood was evacuated Monday afternoon.

A gas line was hit on Deerwood Drive, north of 56th and Highway 2.

To be safe, some homes in the area were evacuated and police shut down the street.

Black Hills Energy came and repaired the line; residents were allowed back into their homes.

