Webster earns All-Big Ten Honors

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Senior Tai Webster was honored Monday, as he garnered All-Big Ten honors by the league coaches and media. The 6-foot-4 guard was a second-team pick by the media covering the league and a third-team selection by the Big Ten coaches.

Webster enters the Big Ten Tournament ranked third in the conference in scoring at 17.2 points per game while also chipping in 5.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He has set career highs in all four categories as a senior and is one of four players in school history to score 500 points and dish out 100 assists in a season. Webster leads the Huskers in double-figure games (29), including a team-high nine 20-point games.

In Big Ten play, he finished in the top-10 in four categories, including third in scoring at 17.3 points per game, third in steals (1.6 spg), third in minutes played (35.5 mpg) and eighth in assists (4.1 apg). He reached double figures in 17 straight conference games, including a career-high 28-point performance at Michigan on Jan. 14. Webster also had his first career double-double at Michigan State with 19 points and a career-high 10 rebounds.

Webster is the third Husker in the last four years named to the top-three Big Ten teams, joining Terran Petteway (2014, 2015) and Shavon Shields (2016).

In addition, freshman Jordy Tshimanga was NU’s nominee for the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award. The student-athletes chosen are individuals who have distinguished themselves through sportsmanship and ethical

behavior, and Tshimanga has been active in the Huskers' renowned Life Skills program.

The Huskers are in action Wednesday afternoon, as they take on Penn State in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. (CT) on ESPN2 and on the Husker Sports Network