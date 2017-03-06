Pool passes now available online - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Pool passes now available online

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Season passes for the City’s public swimming pools are now available online at parks.lincoln.ne.gov (select ePay services – “Buy a Pool Pass”). All City pools open Saturday, May 27. Family and individual passes are available at the following rates:

Star City Shores – Family $228, Youth $83, Adult $105

Aquatic Centers – Family $216, Youth $77, Adult $101

  • Highlands, 5511 N.W. 12th
  • University Place, 2000 N. 48th

Neighborhood Pools - Family $193, Youth $68, Adult $91

  • Arnold Heights, 4000 N.W. 46th
  • Ballard, 3901 N. 66th
  • Belmont, 12th and Manatt streets
  • Eden, 4400 Antelope Creek
  • Irvingdale, 1900 Van Dorn
  • Woods, 33rd and “J” streets

For more information, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: pool).

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.