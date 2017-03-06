Local high school students took to provide hope to peers

These area teens are looking for ways to help their friends in need.

They're hoping to form a Hope Squad at their schools.

It's a school–based, peer to peer suicide prevention program.

This Lincoln Northeast High School student said he knows a lot of kids who struggle with the thought.

"As a person who gets a lot of texts from that type of stuff maybe knowing a little bit more how to help sorts of people and getting a lot more people. It would help out a lot more,” Lincoln Northeast High School Nick Fullerton said.

Local health professionals and high school students took part in the training Monday, which was hosted by Region V Systems.

It was led by founder Dr.Greg Hudnal.

The goal is to give these young people the tools to identify the warning signs of suicide and report it to a trusted adult.

"We wanted to do everything we could help educate those young people to break that wall of silence,” HOPE4UTAH Founder Dr. Greg Hundal said.

"We know that in Nebraska right now we're in the top ten for young youth suicides nationwide. So, there's definitely a need we need to address,” Region V System Prevention Specialist Scott Stemper said.

During the session, Participants learned about the influence of social media.

A few networks like Facebook are integrating help to offer support for those thinking of harming themselves.

Experts said intervention is key, which is why these students are wanting to pass on some hope to save lives.

"They feel like they have nobody else to go to. I like being that one for them for them to rely on,” Davenport, Neb. High School Student Haley Pena-Lopez said.

There's a community forum tomorrow evening about hope squads at Bryan East.

For more resources to help someone who may be struggling: