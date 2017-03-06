UPDATE: Popeyes fire ruled arson

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

UPDATE:

A restaurant fire at Popeyes Chicken near 48th and Vine has been ruled an arson.

The fire was started in the ceiling of a bathroom. Crews were able to contain the flames quickly upon arrival. No one was injured.

Fire officials say that the investigation has been turned over to the Lincoln Police Department.

Damages have been estimated at $12,000.

The restaurant remained closed Monday, the drive thru is open.

A restaurant fire kept Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews busy Monday night.

A fire broke out at Popeyes Chicken just after 7 p.m., near 48th and Vine Streets.

It started in the ceiling. Crews on scene worked quickly to locate the fire and extinguish it.

The building was evacuated and no one was injured.

A cause or damage estimates have not been released.

The restaurant will be closed for the evening.