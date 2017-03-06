Lincoln GOLD Gala coming up

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

There's a special gala coming up! The goal is to raise money for scholarships for local high school students.



It's on March 18th and hosted by the organization Lincoln G.O.L.D. Our very own, Megan Conway will have the honor of emceeing the event. Last year, around $40,000 worth of scholarships were given away.

Lincoln Gold recruits junior and senior girls in the area for their mentor program. There are 31 girls participating this year. They say they strive to engage in educational instruction through community involvement.

"They meet twice a month. The first time they have educational classes such as leadership, finance, etiquette, heart talk, etc. They get educational classes and then we meet a second time and then we do community service work," says Robin Netz, President of Lincoln G.O.L.D.

Again, the gala is March 18 at 5 p.m. at the Cornhusker hotel. There will be a live and silent auction as well as dinner.

For information on how to buy tickets, follow this link: Ticket Information. For more information on the organization or to apply for one of their scholarships, follow this link: Lincoln G.O.L.D.