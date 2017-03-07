Fire danger remains high in Nebraska, authorities say

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com



Meteorologists say the fire danger remained high Tuesday in Nebraska.

With winds gusts expected to hit 50 mph and a forecast of low humidity, the National Weather Service issued red flag warnings for the eastern and southern parts of the state. Emergency responders urged people not to start fires, not to grill outside and to properly dispose of cigarettes and other smoking materials.

Wind-whipped flames scorched farm fields and damaged outbuildings across Nebraska on Monday, but no injuries have been reported.

Near Murdock, a fire stretched three miles and prompted evacuations of three homes. Between Edgar and Clay Center, farmers deployed their equipment to turn over corn stubble ahead of a field fire. Pivot irrigation systems soaked the ground to help keep flames from reaching nearby homes.

Source: Associated Press