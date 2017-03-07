Omaha tax preparer gets 18 months for falsifying documents - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Omaha tax preparer gets 18 months for falsifying documents

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

An Omaha tax preparer has been imprisoned for falsifying documents for several clients.
        Prosecutors say 42-year-old Lisa Holmes was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison, one year of supervised release when she leaves custody and was ordered to pay restitution of nearly $49,000. She'd pleaded guilty in December to tax fraud.
        Prosecutors say Holmes inflated income figures for some business clients, which resulted in their receiving higher tax refunds than they should have.

