Omaha tax preparer gets 18 months for falsifying documents

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

An Omaha tax preparer has been imprisoned for falsifying documents for several clients.

Prosecutors say 42-year-old Lisa Holmes was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison, one year of supervised release when she leaves custody and was ordered to pay restitution of nearly $49,000. She'd pleaded guilty in December to tax fraud.

Prosecutors say Holmes inflated income figures for some business clients, which resulted in their receiving higher tax refunds than they should have.