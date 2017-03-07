Nebraska utility company doesn't have to release records

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com



COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP)

A Platte County judge has ruled that the Nebraska Public Power District doesn't have to release utility records showing how much it costs to generate electricity.

The private energy developer Gary Aksamit of Aksamit Resource Management filed a document in June 2016 asking judges in three counties to require their electric utilities to disclose costs of generating electricity. Aksamit's lawyers argued in December that releasing those records would serve public purposes.

Judge Robert Steinke wrote Feb. 28 that the information release wouldn't serve a public purpose.

Aksamit Resource Management Vice President Michael Matheson argued Monday that there is still a public interest in releasing the records because otherwise ``there is no public oversite on public power in Nebraska.''

Utility spokesman Mark Becker says the public power company is ``obviously pleased'' by the decision.