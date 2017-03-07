Creighton’s Marcus Foster 1 of 5 Finalists For Jerry West Award As Nation's Top Shooting Guard

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: Creighton Athletics

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. – Creighton junior Marcus Foster is one of five finalists for the 2017 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced today.



Named after Hall of Famer and 1959 NCAA Final Four Most Valuable Player Jerry West, the annual honor in its third year recognizes the top shooting guards in Division I men's college basketball. A national committee comprised of top college basketball personnel narrowed the original watch list of 20 candidates down to 10 and now the final five.



Joining Foster in this elite grouping is Luke Kennard (Duke), Peter Jok (Iowa), Malik Monk (Kentucky) and Bryce Alford (UCLA).



"Jerry West's jump shot and drive for perfection made him one of the best to ever play the game," said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. "We are happy to acknowledge five finalists who have proven a similar dedication to the game and we look forward to watching them play as March Madness gets underway."



A junior from Wichita Falls, Texas, Foster on Sunday named a unanimous First Team All-BIG EAST pick, and earlier today honored as a USBWA All-District choice. He is averaging 18.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He leads the BIG EAST with 221 made field goals, and also paces the Bluejays with 66 free throws made and 66 three-point baskets.



Foster is a two-time BIG EAST Player of the Week (Nov. 28, Dec. 26) and one of 30 candidates for the Naismith Men's College Player of the Year Award.



The winner of the 2017 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award will be determined by a combination of fan votes and input from the Basketball Hall of Fame's selection committee. Fans are encouraged to visit www.HoophallAwards.com to cast their votes March 10-24. The winner of the 2017 Jerry West Award will be presented at ESPN's College Basketball Awards, presented by Wendy's, live from The Novo by Microsoft in downtown Los Angeles on Friday, April 7, 2017.The Awards will be televised live on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. EST.



Previous winners of the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award include Buddy Hield, Oklahoma (2016) and D'Angelo Russell, Ohio State (2015). For more information on the 2017 Jerry West Award, log onto www.HoophallAwards.com.



2017 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award Finalists

Marcus Foster Creighton Luke Kennard Duke Peter Jok Iowa Malik Monk Kentucky Bryce Alford UCLA



About the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame: Located in Springfield, Massachusetts, the city where basketball was invented, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame promotes and preserves the game of basketball at every level – professional, collegiate and high school, for both men and women on the global stage.



