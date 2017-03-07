Nebraska MBB: Webster Named to All-District Team

Posted By: Sports
sports@klkntv.com
Courtesy: UNL Media Relations
Lincoln - Senior guard Tai Webster earned his second honor in as many days Tuesday, as he was selected to the U.S. Basketball Writers Association All-District VI Team. The 10-member team consists of players from Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota. Webster is the first Husker player since Terran Petteway in 2014 to be a first-team USBWA All-District honoree.
Webster enters Wednesday’s Big Ten Tournament opener ranked third in the conference in scoring at 17.2 points per game while also chipping in 5.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He has set career highs in all four categories as a senior and is one of four players in school history to score 500 points and dish out 100 assists in a season. Webster leads the Huskers in double-figure games (29), including a team-high nine 20-point games.
In Big Ten play, he finished in the top-10 in four categories, including third in scoring at 17.3 points per game, third in steals (1.6 spg), third in minutes played (35.5 mpg) and eighth in assists (4.1 apg). He reached double figures in 17 straight conference games, including a career-high 28-point performance at Michigan on Jan. 14. Webster also had his first career double-double at Michigan State with 19 points and a career-high 10 rebounds.
ALL-DISTRICT VI (IA, MO, KS, OK, NE, ND, SD)
Tai Webster, Nebraska
Jeffrey Carroll, Oklahoma State
Mike Daum, South Dakota State
Jawun Evans, Oklahoma State
Marcus Foster, Creighton
Josh Jackson, Kansas
Peter Jok, Iowa
Frank Mason III, Kansas
Naz Mitrou-Long, Iowa State
Monte Morris, Iowa State
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
District VI: Frank Mason III, Kansas
COACH OF THE YEAR
District VI: Bill Self, Kansas
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.