Nebraska MBB: Webster Named to All-District Team

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Lincoln - Senior guard Tai Webster earned his second honor in as many days Tuesday, as he was selected to the U.S. Basketball Writers Association All-District VI Team. The 10-member team consists of players from Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota. Webster is the first Husker player since Terran Petteway in 2014 to be a first-team USBWA All-District honoree.

Webster enters Wednesday’s Big Ten Tournament opener ranked third in the conference in scoring at 17.2 points per game while also chipping in 5.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He has set career highs in all four categories as a senior and is one of four players in school history to score 500 points and dish out 100 assists in a season. Webster leads the Huskers in double-figure games (29), including a team-high nine 20-point games.

In Big Ten play, he finished in the top-10 in four categories, including third in scoring at 17.3 points per game, third in steals (1.6 spg), third in minutes played (35.5 mpg) and eighth in assists (4.1 apg). He reached double figures in 17 straight conference games, including a career-high 28-point performance at Michigan on Jan. 14. Webster also had his first career double-double at Michigan State with 19 points and a career-high 10 rebounds.

ALL-DISTRICT VI (IA, MO, KS, OK, NE, ND, SD)

Tai Webster, Nebraska

Jeffrey Carroll, Oklahoma State

Mike Daum, South Dakota State

Jawun Evans, Oklahoma State

Marcus Foster, Creighton

Josh Jackson, Kansas

Peter Jok, Iowa

Frank Mason III, Kansas

Naz Mitrou-Long, Iowa State

Monte Morris, Iowa State



PLAYER OF THE YEAR

District VI: Frank Mason III, Kansas



COACH OF THE YEAR

District VI: Bill Self, Kansas

