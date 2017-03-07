Creighton's Marcus Foster Named All-District By USBWA

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: Creighton Athletics

OMAHA, Neb. -- Creighton guard Marcus Foster has been selected as an All-District VI selection by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association. District VI consists of schools from the seven state region of Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.



Foster is Creighton's first honoree by the USBWA since Doug McDermott won the Oscar Robertson Trophy as the USBWA National Player of the Year in 2013-14. McDermott was a three-time All-District selection and two-time District Player of the Year.



A junior from Wichita Falls, Texas, Foster on Sunday named a unanimous First Team All-BIG EAST pick. He is averaging 18.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He leads the BIG EAST with 221 made field goals, and also paces the Bluejays with 66 free throws made and 66 three-point baskets.



Foster is a two-time BIG EAST Player of the Week (Nov. 28, Dec. 26), one of 10 finalists for the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award, and one of 30 candidates for the Naismith Men's College Player of the Year Award.



Creighton (23-8) returns to action on Thursday at 8:30 pm Central when it plays a quarterfinal round game vs. Providence at the BIG EAST Tournament, presented by Jeep, in New York City.



ALL-DISTRICT VI

Jeffrey Carroll, Oklahoma State

Mike Daum, South Dakota State

Jawun Evans, Oklahoma State

Marcus Foster, Creighton

Josh Jackson, Kansas

Peter Jok, Iowa

*Frank Mason III, Kansas

Naz Mitrou-Long, Iowa State

Monte Morris, Iowa State

Tai Webster, Nebraska



*District VI Player of the Year



COACH OF THE YEAR

District VI: Bill Self, Kansas