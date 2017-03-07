Outdoor fitness equipment might be coming to Lincoln parks

Posted by: Abigail Wood

When Dorene Casey of Lincoln tries to list all the countries she and her sister have visited, she gets a little bogged down.

"France, Spain, Egypt, Jordan, Peru, China..."

On the sisters' recent trip to China, the two found something they wanted to bring back to Lincoln: playgrounds for senior citizens.

"We just played," Casey said. "It was great fun. And the equipment was set up so you could visit with each other rather than in a big long line like in a gymnasium."

The parks have creative, social, fitness equipment. Some is designed to work with wheelchairs, or to help with balance. It's something Dorene says she's seen in Peru and other countries as well, but not much in the United States. Minnesota is one of the few places here that's tried the adult playgrounds.

"And my friend said, 'what about the weather?'" She said, laughing. "Of course, I'm sitting here in my coat. And I said, 'if Minnesota can do this, we can do this.'"

Casey is a senior citizen in Lincoln; she says she's had access to many good programs, but most of them are indoors, or involve sitting down. She says the equipment would help with more than just physical health. It gets seniors out of the house and connected to other people.

"When you're no longer in the work force that makes a difference too because you can go to work every day and have people all around, but when you're at home, maybe you don't so much," she said.

Lincoln Parks and Recreation says they're definitely interested in the idea. In fact, they want to start adding a piece of adult fitness equipment every time they renovate a local park. These could be anywhere from one to seven thousand dollars, depending on the size.