Nebraska to offer military honor license plates to reserves

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Members of the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and Air Force Reserves will qualify for military honor license plates under a new Nebraska law.

Gov. Pete Ricketts signed a measure Tuesday that will create five new military honor license plate designs. Reservists and officers of the United States Public Health Service or National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration can apply for the plates.

The bill's sponsor, Sen. Dan Watermeier of Syracuse, says it will honor reservists who have served their country.

The measure also allows military honor plates on vehicles owned by a trust that includes an eligible veteran.

Veterans and active members of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and National Guard already qualify for military honor plates. They cost as much as standard license plates.