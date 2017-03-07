Nebraska to offer military honor license plates to reserves

During the search, 35 one pound packages of crystal methamphetamine was located in the rear cargo area.More >>
A hospital in Omaha will be closing its doors after 40 years and opening a new emergency room six blocks away.More >>
It's been tough, but reality is slowly setting in for the family and friends of Josiah LaRue.More >>
Authorities say a boy at Carol Joy Holling Camp in Ashland found what they believe is a human skull.More >>
A new Lincoln YMCA has been forced to close its indoor lap pool. Apparently, it's too shallow.More >>
Channel 8 KLKN-TV announced changes to their weather team today. Roger Moody, Senior Vice-President and General Manager, informed the staff that Luke Dorris is leaving the station to accept a position at WPLG-TV, the ABC affiliate in Miami, FL. Moody simultaneously announced that Dean Wysocki, the station’s first Chief Meteorologist, is returning to Lincoln’s Own ABC.More >>
It happened just after 4 o'clock this afternoon while the inmate was being transported.More >>
A two-car crash on Interstate 80 one half mile west of Cozad in Dawson County has claimed one life and sent another person to the hospital.More >>
Country music legend Willie Nelson made his way back to Lincoln and hit the stage at the Pinewood Bowl Wednesday night.More >>
North 17th Street between “Q” and Vine streets will be reduced to one lane beginning Tuesday.More >>
