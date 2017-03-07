Changes coming to health insurance

Nebraska Community Action works to give people more stability in their economic life.

The non–profit offers insurance navigation programs so people understand their options, options that may be changing due to President Trumps plans to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

"In the proposal, they are going to be giving tax credits based on age, Serena Reeves, Navigator Specialist, said.” “The minimum would be about $2,000 for the youngest person and it will be three times that for the oldest person. We are concerned that might not be enough to make insurance affordable for the people we work with."

The legislation would eliminate cost sharing benefits, ones offered to those who fall 250% below the federal poverty line.

It would get rid of individual mandates, like penalizing someone for not having insurance.

Community Action says the changes will alter how their clients pay, but it won't change their mission to help.

"We help with understanding what it means, how it affects families, what tax credits are and what the eligibility limits are," Amber Hansen, Executive Director, said.

The house plan would freeze Medicaid expansion starting on Jan. 1, 2020.

It will keep two Affordable Care Act provisions, coverage still can't be denied based on pre–existing conditions, and young adults can stay on their parents' plan until they're 26.

If you have any questions about insurance, contact American Community Action.

Phone: (402) 471-4515

Www.communityactionwork.org