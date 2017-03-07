Department Of Corrections Struggling To Hire Employees

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness

The head of Nebraska Corrections says they're struggling to keep prison workers.

Director of Nebraska Corrections Scott Frakes went before senators during a budget hearing.

He says in Tecumseh, they have more than 50 job vacancies.

Frakes also wants to add 75–million dollars for a prison expansion project to support the delivery of evidence–based programming.