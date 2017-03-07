Department Of Corrections Struggling To Hire Employees

During the search, 35 one pound packages of crystal methamphetamine was located in the rear cargo area.More >>
It happened just after 4 o'clock this afternoon while the inmate was being transported.More >>
Authorities say a boy at Carol Joy Holling Camp in Ashland found what they believe is a human skull.More >>
A hospital in Omaha will be closing its doors after 40 years and opening a new emergency room six blocks away.More >>
It's been tough, but reality is slowly setting in for the family and friends of Josiah LaRue.More >>
It’s now a new home for Nelnet, a student loan servicer.More >>
A former administrator at a University of Nebraska-Lincoln center has been sentenced for using university money to pay personal airplane travel expenses.More >>
Dog flu across the country and confirmed cases in neighboring states, may be reason for concern for Nebraska dog owners. An outbreak of dog flu has sickened hundreds of dogs throughout this year. The latest case in Florida, where dozens of dogs were infected, but with states like Iowa confirming cases as well, Nebraska Veterinarians are urging caution. Nebraska Animal Medical Center Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Hagan says, "It tends to spread from metro area to metro area....people t...More >>
North 17th Street between “Q” and Vine streets will be reduced to one lane beginning Tuesday.More >>
Channel 8 KLKN-TV announced changes to their weather team today. Roger Moody, Senior Vice-President and General Manager, informed the staff that Luke Dorris is leaving the station to accept a position at WPLG-TV, the ABC affiliate in Miami, FL. Moody simultaneously announced that Dean Wysocki, the station’s first Chief Meteorologist, is returning to Lincoln’s Own ABC.More >>
Heat wave on the way.More >>
