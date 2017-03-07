BSDC layoffs part of 'rightsizing' program

Officials with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services announced more than 3 dozen job cuts at the Beatrice State Developmental Center on Tuesday.

The agency says the change is part of making the center more efficient.

"We determined that there were similar positions doing similar tasks and as a result DHHS had to make the difficult decision to make cuts at BSDC," Courtney Miller, Director for the Division of Developmental Disabilities, said.

Right now, 481 staffers serve 110 residents at BSDC.

The change will eliminate 39 jobs, many of those include housekeepers, maintenance staff and compliance specialists.

No direct care workers are included.

"The efficiency is focused on administrative simplifications that do not impact the quality of care,” Miller said. “But instead reduce redundancy while meeting all regulatory requirements."

DHHS says the layoffs will save the agency about $1.6 million.

They also say employees are already cross trained, so the cuts shouldn't be an obstacle moving forward.

"Many of the positions when we talk about redundancy that cross training has occurred and training will always be continuous as part of the continuous quality improvement system," Miller said.

The layoffs are effective April 7th.

This process was kick started by a law that passed last year.

DHHS officials say they spent 18 months looking at ways to consolidate while still maintaining quality care before making any decisions.