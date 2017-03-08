Man arrested after causing multiple hit and run collisions

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln Police have arrested a man for causing multiple collisions in northeast Lincoln.

Nathanael Pease, 43, was driving a Ford Explorer Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to Traveler's Cafe, where a blue Ford Explorer hit another vehicle and left westbound on Cornhusker Hwy.

Then they were called to Pro Automotive for another hit and run, where a Ford Explorer hit another truck and left a hole in a building.

Pease then pulled into Progressive Electric and was still there when police arrived.

He then reversed the vehicle, hit a cruiser and a fence.

Pease took off and hit a storage container, two vans and scaffolding at Ayars and Ayars.

Police arrested Pease near 33rd and Gladstone around 3:00 p.m. after he struck a pile of rocks and got stuck.

He was cited and released for medical reasons.

Pease was arrested for fleeing in a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Willful Reckless Driving, DUI 2nd Offense, No Seat Belt and Resisting Arrest.