UPDATE: LPD cites driver in Great Western Bank crash

Lincoln Police will cite a 73-year-old Lincoln woman for negligent driving for the crash that happened at Great Western Bank near North Cotner and P streets Wednesday morning.

Police said she driving in the bank's parking lot passing through an unoccupied drive thru lane before colliding into the building.

They said the car hit a male bank employee while he was sitting at his cubicle.

Officers said he was the most seriously injured.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue were also there.

They took three people to the hospital including the driver and two bank employees.

Police said the female employee had some cuts.

LPD is still investigating the female driver's direction of travel and don't believe she had a medical episode.

Sgt. Todd Beam said she intended to park in the bank's lot and go to the nearby car dealership.

The bank will be closed until further notice.

