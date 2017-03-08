Update: Authorities release name of woman killed in Omaha collision

Update: Authorities release name of woman killed in Omaha collis - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Authorities release name of woman killed in Omaha collision

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

UPDATE:

Authorities have released the name of a woman who was fatally injured in a west Omaha collision. Police identified her as 69-year-old Linda DeBolt, who lived in Omaha.        

The crash occurred around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday. Police say witnesses reported that an eastbound minivan ran a red light and collided with a southbound pickup truck. Police say DeBolt was driving the van and was pronounced dead later at a hospital.        

The pickup driver wasn't injured. He was identified as 52-year-old Thomas Falcone, of Omaha.

