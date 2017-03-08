Proposed Lincoln project combines farm and urban housing

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com



LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

A developer is planning a project in north Lincoln that would combine urban housing and working farms, along with maintaining a wetland area.

The Lincoln City Council approved zoning changes this week for the planned 62.5-acre development near Salt Creek. The area is currently agricultural land with light industry nearby.

Developer Marty Fortney says about two-thirds of the development will be green space and could potentially be used for community gardens, fruit trees and large animals,

He says some housing will be laneway cottages, which are smaller houses but still bigger than tiny homes, and composting would be encouraged. A recreational vehicle park also is planned.

The zoning approval was a first step for the development. Council members praised Fortney on his creativity.