Excellence in Education: Thank You Teacher Award for Sam Segrist

This week Channel 8 is highlighting some special teachers in the Lincoln school district. Five teachers were selected for the 'Thank You Teacher Award'.

"I decided to write it up because I decided Mr. Segrist needed to be recognized," says Lincoln Southeast sophomore, Aaron Bolton. Bolton wrote a letter about how his English Teacher and Debate coach, Sam Segrist, has impacted his life in a positive way.

In his letter, Aaron says Segrist goes 'above and beyond for teaching, and clearly cares about the impact, influence, and learning he gives to any student'. He says Segrist encourages students in a way that seems to inspire.

Segrist has been a teacher with Lincoln Public Schools for 5 years.

"Education is sometimes a field where you don't always know how well you're doing, you don't get instant feedback. So to be recognized and honored by a student of mine was a great honor. And it lets me know that maybe I'm doing alright," says Segrist.