Florida man gets jail, probation for Nebraska pot possession - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Florida man gets jail, probation for Nebraska pot possession

Florida man gets jail, probation for Nebraska pot possession

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

SEWARD, Neb. (AP)

A Florida man has been given 90 days in jail and two years of probation for possessing 198 pounds of marijuana in Nebraska.
        Jonathan Snyder, of Jacksonville, Florida, was sentenced Monday in Seward. Snyder had pleaded no contest.
        Prosecutors say a Nebraska state trooper found the pot in Snyder's truck after pulling him over in July for speeding and other traffic violations on Interstate 80 in eastern Nebraska.         

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.