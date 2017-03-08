Minority advocates in Nebraska speak against Trump policies - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Minority advocates in Nebraska speak against Trump policies

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

Advocates for immigrants, Latinos and Muslims in Nebraska are speaking out against the Trump administration's policies.
        The coalition gathered at the Capitol on Wednesday to protest Trump's recent immigration orders and policies affecting refugees from countries where terrorists are known to reside.
        Chicano activist Ben Salazar says many of the policies are rooted in racism and fear of outsiders. Salazar says the group came together to give voice to minority concerns in the state.
        Lincoln City Councilman Carl Eskridge says immigrants have played a crucial role in Nebraska's development and contribute greatly to the economy.

