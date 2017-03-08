The Mill Opening New Location - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

The Mill Opening New Location

Posted:
The Mill Coffee And Tea The Mill Coffee And Tea

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Owners of The Mill announced plans to build a third location at University Of Nebraska Innovation Campus this summer.

According to a press release, the new shop, to be called The Mill Coffee and Bistro, will feature The Mill's signature coffees and teas as well as an expanded food menu of breakfast items, lunch items, small plates, snacks, wine and beer. 

Construction on the new restaurant space will start this month. The Bistro will be on the first floor of the campus north Innovation Commons building.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.