Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: Creighton Athletics

Creighton’s Paul Silas Among Eight Legends Selected as the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Creighton all-time great Paul Silas is among seven decorated former players and a championship-winning former coach who will be inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame on Sunday, Nov. 19. The 2017 Induction Celebration, presented by Nike, will take place at the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland in Kansas City. That takes place one day before Creighton’s participation in the 2017 Hall of Fame Classic at the Sprint Center, an event that was announced on Tuesday.

Wake Forest’s Tim Duncan, Winston-Salem State’s Cleo Hill, Indiana’s Scott May, Purdue’s Rick Mount, Creighton’s Paul Silas, Gonzaga’s John Stockton and Duke’s Jay Williams join former Wisconsin, Milwaukee and Wisconsin-Platteville coach Bo Ryan to form the Class of 2017.

The National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame is located inside the College Basketball Experience (CBE), a world-class experiential entertainment facility adjacent to Kansas City’s Sprint Center. The Hall of Fame’s 12th induction celebration will precede the 2017 Hall of Fame Classic, which will feature national powers Baylor, Creighton, UCLA and Wisconsin competing Nov. 20-21 at Sprint Center.

“We are honored to welcome another esteemed class into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame,” said Reggie Minton, deputy executive director of the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) and chair of the Hall of Fame selection panel. “Collectively, this group broke barriers, won championships, set records, competed for their country, and left a lasting mark on the coaching profession. Each inductee is uniquely deserving of a permanent place in our game’s history.”

The seven student-athletes in the Class of 2017 start with Wake Forest’s Tim Duncan, one of the top players in Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and NBA history. From 1993 to 1997, Duncan led the Demon Deacons to four NCAA tournaments, including a Sweet 16 run as a sophomore and an Elite Eight appearance as a junior. He averaged 16.5 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.8 blocks and 2.3 assists per game over his Wake Forest career, and was a three-time NABC Defensive Player of the Year, a two-time ACC Player of the Year, a two-time consensus All-American, and the 1997 consensus National Player of the Year. After being selected No. 1 overall by San Antonio in the 1997 NBA Draft, Duncan led the Spurs to five NBA titles, earning two NBA MVP awards and three NBA Finals MVPs.

The late Cleo Hill averaged a gaudy 25.4 points per game in four years at Winston-Salem Teachers College – now Winston-Salem State - making him the second-highest scorer in program history. He guided the Rams to consecutive Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) titles as a junior and senior, and was a two-time All-CIAA selection and a NAIA first-team All-American in 1961. The St. Louis Hawks chose Hill with the No. 8 pick in the 1961 NBA Draft, making him the first player from a historically black institution to be taken in the first round. A member of the CIAA Hall of Fame class of 1994, Hill, who played collegiately for Hall of Fame coach Clarence “Big House Gaines,” passed away in 2015 at the age of 77.

The leader of one of college basketball’s all-time great teams, Scott May was a standout at Indiana from 1972 to 1976 under fellow Hall of Famer Bob Knight. His 1975-76 national champion Hoosier squad finished the year 32-0, and remains the most recent Division I program to complete an undefeated season. He was the NABC, Naismith, AP, Helms Foundation, Rupp and Sporting News National Player of the Year in 1976, and a consensus All-American in 1975 and 1976. May ended his IU career with 1,593 points, and went on to play seven seasons in the NBA after being drafted second overall in 1976 by the Chicago Bulls.

From 1967 to 1970, Rick Mount put together what remains the most prolific scoring career in Purdue history. After a year on the freshman team, Mount piled up 2,323 points over the next three seasons, averaging 32.3 points per game. A banner 1968-69 season saw the Boilermakers claim the Big Ten title, make the program’s first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance and reach the national title game, with Mount taking home consensus All-America accolades. Mount repeated as a consensus All-American as a senior after averaging a league-record 35.4 points per game. The three-time All-Big Ten first team selection was drafted No. 1 overall by the Indiana Pacers in the 1970 ABA draft and went on to play five professional seasons.

One of the most dominant rebounders in college basketball history, Paul Silas’ jersey permanently hangs from the Creighton rafters. Following a season with the freshman team, Silas pulled down 1,751 rebounds for the Bluejays from 1961 to 1964 – a number that currently ranks sixth in Division I history and first among three-year players. He’s also third all-time at Creighton with a career average of 20.5 points per game, and earned various All-America accolades in each of his three varsity seasons. The Missouri Valley Conference Hall of Famer won three NBA titles as a player in the 1970s, and later coached four different NBA franchises.

Gonzaga’s John Stockton redefined the role of a floor general. Born and raised in Spokane, Stockton steadily improved in each of his four seasons with the Zags, capped by a West Coast Athletic Conference Player of the Year campaign in 1983-84 during which he averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 3.9 steals per game. Stockton remains Gonzaga’s all-time steals leader and ranks fourth in career assists. After being selected with the 16th pick in the 1984 NBA Draft, Stockton put together a remarkable 19-year career with the Utah Jazz, finishing as the NBA’s all-time leader in both assists and steals. He was a member of the 1992 USA Basketball “Dream Team,” and won a second Olympic gold medal at the 1996 games.

Jay Williams is among the most decorated players to ever wear a Duke uniform. Williams’ teams went 95-13 during his three years in Durham, including a national title run in 2001 where the Blue Devils won each of their six tournament games by double digits. Williams was a two-time All-ACC First Team selection, a two-time consensus All-American, the NABC Player of the Year in 2001, and the consensus National Player of the Year in 2002. Within Duke’s career record books, Williams ranks second in assists per game, second in steals per game, third in made three-pointers, and seventh in scoring average. His 21.6 points per game during the 2000-01 campaign stands as the second-biggest scoring season in program history. The Chicago Bulls made Williams the second overall pick in the 2002 NBA Draft.

With a remarkable 27 postseason appearances on his resume, Bo Ryan achieved nothing but success as the coach of three different Wisconsin schools. Ryan’s head coaching career began at Wisconsin-Platteville, where he won 353 games from 1984 through 1999 and guided the program to four NCAA Division III national titles. After two seasons at Milwaukee, Ryan was hired by Wisconsin in 2001 and spent the next 14-plus years piling up a school-record 364 victories. His Badger teams never failed to reach the NCAA Tournament, never finished lower than fourth in the Big Ten standings, and won four conference titles. A four-time Big Ten Coach of the Year, Ryan’s Wisconsin career was highlighted by a Final Four appearance in 2014 and a run to the national championship game in 2015 – his final full season on the sidelines.

The National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame, a program of the NABC Foundation, inducted its first class in 2006. That class included the game’s inventor, Dr. James Naismith, and possibly its greatest coach, John Wooden. Since then, 10 more classes have been inducted, including the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Larry Bird, Earvin “Magic” Johnson and Dominique Wilkins. More information about Hall of Fame weekend can be found at www.halloffameweekend.com.

National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame

Class of 2017

Tim Duncan, Player, Wake Forest

Averaged 16.5 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.8 blocks and 2.3 assists over four years at Wake Forest, leading the school to four-straight NCAA Tournaments.

Three-time NABC Defensive Player of the Year, two-time ACC Player of the Year, two-time consensus All-American, and the 1997 consensus National Player of the Year.

Selected No. 1 overall by the San Antonio Spurs in the 1997 NBA Draft.

Won five NBA titles, two NBA MVP awards, and three NBA Finals MVPs with the Spurs.

Cleo Hill, Player, Winston-Salem State

The second-highest scorer in Winston-Salem State history, averaged 25.4 points per game over four seasons.

Led the program to back-to-back CIAA titles as a junior and senior.

Two-time All-CIAA selection and a NAIA first-team All-American in 1961.

Picked eighth overall by the St. Louis Hawks in the 1961 NBA Draft, becoming the first HBCU player ever taken in the first round.

Scott May, Player, Indiana

Leader on 1975-76 Indiana squad that finished a perfect 32-0 – the most recent NCAA Division I team to complete an undefeated season.

NABC, Naismith, AP, Helms Foundation, Rupp and Sporting News National Player of the Year in 1976.

Consensus All-American as a junior and senior.

Drafted second overall in 1976 by the Chicago Bulls.

Rick Mount, Player, Purdue

All-time leading scorer in Purdue history with 2,323 career points.

Guided Purdue to the 1969 Big Ten title, the program’s first-ever NCAA Tournament, and an appearance in the national title game.

Two-time consensus All-American and three-time All-Big Ten First Team selection.

No. 1 overall selection in the 1970 ABA Draft by the Indiana Pacers.

Paul Silas, Player, Creighton

Ranks sixth overall and first among three-year players in Division I history with 1,751 career rebounds.

Third all-time at Creighton with a career scoring average of 20.5 points per game.

Earned multiple All-America honors in each of his three varsity seasons.

Won three NBA titles as a player, and later coaches four different NBA franchises.

John Stockton, Player, Gonzaga

Gonzaga’s all-time steals leader and ranks fourth in career assists.

1984 West Coast Athletic Conference Player of the Year after averaging 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 3.9 steals per game.

Played 19 seasons with the Utah Jazz, finishing as the NBA’s all-time leader in both steals and assists.

Won Olympic gold medals with the 1992 USA Basketball “Dream Team” and again in 1996.

Jay Williams, Player, Duke

Led Duke to a 95-13 record during his three seasons, including the 2001 national championship.

Two-time consensus All-American, two-time All-ACC First Team selection, NABC Player of the Year in 2001, and the consensus National Player of the Year in 2002.

Ranks second in assists per game, second in steals per game, third in made three-pointers and seventh in scoring average in Duke history.

Selected second overall in the 2002 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls.

Bo Ryan, Coach, Wisconsin, Milwaukee and Wisconsin-Platteville