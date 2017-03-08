State Patrol To Increase Activity During State Basketball Tournament

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Nebraska State Patrol Troopers will be conducting high visibility enforcement efforts March 8-11.

This is to accommodate fans traveling to Lincoln for the 2017 Boys Basketball State Championship.

From Wednesday, March 8, through Saturday, March 11, troopers will focus on high traffic areas in an effort to

reduce serious injury and fatality crashes.