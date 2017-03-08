Teton Drive to partially close at 70th street Teton Drive to partially close at 70th street Posted: Wednesday, March 8, 2017 3:26 PM EST Updated: Wednesday, March 15, 2017 9:57 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Press Release: Those traveling on Teton Drive will not be able to cross 70th Street from March 13 to 19 while repairs are made in the center of the Teton and 70th intersection. The closure is timed to coincide with the Lincoln Public Schools spring break. During the closure, traffic on 70th Street will be restricted to one northbound and one southbound lane in the construction area. Those going north on 70th will be able to turn east on Teton, and those going south on 70th will be able to go west on Teton. Other lane closures outside of the school zone may continue through March 26. Additional lane closures on 70th will be needed to complete smaller repairs that appeared or worsened over the winter. Those repairs will made by City street maintenance crews this spring, which will complete the 70th Street paving repair project. Public Works and Utilities appreciates the public’s patience during this project. For more information, visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: projects or 70th) or contact James Puls, Public Works and Utilities Department, 402-525-5641 or jpuls@lincoln.ne.gov.