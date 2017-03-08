Firefighters, farmers keep flames from reaching 2 homes

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

HARDY, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say firefighters and farmers have saved two homes from flames in southern Nebraska's Nuckolls County.

The blaze was ignited by a sparking power line about 4:15 p.m. Monday about two miles east and four miles north of Hardy. Wind gusts of up to 50 mph fanned the flames across fields toward the farmstead houses but didn't damage either.

Hardy Fire Chief Mark Stenson said that the fire burned around one residence and came within 100 feet of the other. A dozen or so farmers with tractors and discs helped control the blaze, which was finally put out around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. It blackened a path estimated at three miles long and a quarter-mile wide.

No injuries have been reported.

