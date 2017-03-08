NEB BVB: Huskers Sweep Missouri Baptist To Open Season

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Huskers Sweep Missouri Baptist To Open Season

LINCOLN, Neb. - The Nebraska beach volleyball team swept Missouri Baptist, 5-0, in its season opener at the David and Carol Alloy Strength Complex in the Hawks Championship Center on Wednesday.

The Huskers swept all six matches on the day, including one that was an exhibition. Justine Wong-Orantes and Andie Malloy teamed up to defeat Hannah Carey and Jen Brendel 21-10, 21-8 to begin the day. Brooke Smith and Tiani Reeves, the Huskers' No. 5 pair, beat Sarah Bolton and Kelly Wilson, 21-12, 21-9. Then Hunter Atherton and Sydney Townsend overcame an 8-0 deficit in the first set of their match to beat Hannah Carey and Kamden Maas in the exhibition, 22-20, 21-18.

The Huskers won the final three matches by comfortable scores. Kenzie Maloney and Mikaela Foecke beat Marija Tosic and Kristina Medanovic, 21-10, 21-12. Kelly Hunter and Lauren Stivrins swept aside Kamden Maas and Cate Cigarini, 21-14, 21-11. Olivia Boender and Annika Albrecht capped the day with a 21-9, 21-12 win over Mallory Dillon and Marion Couraud.

Nebraska will leave next Wednesday for matches in Hawaii on March 16-20.

Nebraska 5, Missouri Baptist 0

No. 1 Justine Wong-Orantes/Andie Malloy def. Hannah Carey/Jen Brendel 21-10, 21-8

No. 2 Olivia Boender/Annika Albrecht def. Mallory Dillon/Marion Couraud 21-9, 21-12

No. 3 Kelly Hunter/Lauren Stivrins def. Kamden Maas/Cate Cigarini 21-14, 21-11

No. 4 Kenzie Maloney/Mikaela Foecke def. Marija Tosic/Kristina Medanovic 21-10, 21-12

No. 5 Brooke Smith/Tiani Reeves def. Sarah Bolton/Kelly Wilson 21-12, 21-9

Exh. Hunter Atherton/Sydney Townsend def. Hannah Carey/Kamden Maas 22-20, 21-18