Creighton's Justin Patton Named BIG EAST Freshman of the Year

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Creighton center Justin Patton has been announced as the 2017 BIG EAST Freshman of the Year. Patton is Creighton’s first Freshman of the Year since Doug McDermott was recognized by the Missouri Valley Conference following the 2010-11 campaign.



A 7-foot center, Patton leads Creighton with 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocked shots per game, and is second on the club with 13.1 points per game. The Omaha, Neb., native owns 65 dunks during his redshirt freshman season, which has helped him rank second nationally in field goal percentage (.693) and on pace to shatter the all-time NCAA field goal percentage record by a freshman. Patton owns 26 games of 10 or more points this season, including three games of 20 or more. He was previously a unanimous pick to the All-Freshman Team, and a Second Team All-Conference choice.



Patton is the second Creighton basketball player to earn league Freshman of the Year honors this winter, as Jaylyn Agnew was honored with the women’s award. It’s the first time since 2010-11 (Doug McDermott, Carli Tritz in the MVC) that Creighton swept both Freshman of the Year honors in its league.



Creighton (23-8, 10-8 BIG EAST) returns to the floor on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. Central when it meets Providence in the final BIG EAST Tournament quarterfinal.



BIG EAST Freshman of the Year History

1979-80: David Russell, St. John’s

1980-81: Fred Brown, Georgetown

1981-82: Patrick Ewing, Georgetown

1982-83: Earl Kelley, Connecticut

1983-84: Dwayne Washington, Syracuse

1984-85: Charles Smith, Pittsburgh

1985-86: Dana Barros, Boston College

1986-87: Derrick Coleman, Syracuse

1987-88: Sean Miller, Pittsburgh

1988-89: Brian Shorter, Pittsburgh

1989-90: Nadav Henefeld, Connecticut

1990-91: Billy Curley, Boston College

1991-92: Lawrence Moten, Syracuse

1992-93: Othella Harrington, Georgetown

1993-94: Doron Sheffer, Connecticut

1994-95: Allen Iverson, Georgetown

1995-96: James “Scoonie” Penn, Boston College

1996-97: Tim Thomas, Villanova

1997-98: Khalid El-Amin, Connecticut

1998-99: Troy Murphy, Notre Dame

1999-00: Troy Bell, Boston College

2000-01: Eddie Griffin, Seton Hall

2001-02: Chris Thomas, Notre Dame

2002-03: Carmelo Anthony, Syracuse

2003-04: Chris Taft, Pittsburgh

2004-05: Rudy Gay, Connecticut and Jeff Green, Georgetown

2005-06: Dominic James, Marquette

2006-07: Scottie Reynolds, Villanova

2007-08: DeJuan Blair, Pittsburgh and Jonny Flynn, Syracuse

2008-09: Greg Monroe, Georgetown

2009-10: Lance Stephenson, Cincinnati

2010-11: Cleveland Melvin, DePaul

2011-12: Moe Harkless, St. John’s

2012-13: JaKarr Sampson, St. John’s

2013-14: Billy Garrett Jr., DePaul

2014-15: Angel Delgado, Seton Hall

2015-16: Henry Ellenson, Marquette

2016-17: Justin Patton, Creighton

NOTE: The award was called Rookie of the Year through the 2014-15 season



Creighton’s Previous Men’s Basketball Conference Freshman of the Year Honorees

1995-96: Rodney Buford, Missouri Valley Conference

1997-98: Ryan Sears, Missouri Valley Conference

2007-08: P’Allen Stinnett, Missouri Valley Conference

2010-11: Doug McDermott, Missouri Valley Conference

2016-17: Justin Patton, BIG EAST Conference