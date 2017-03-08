Group speaks out against immigration laws

Posted by: Abigail Wood

awood@klkntv.com

"I invite you to look at me," Oscar Pohirieth said as he stepped the podium in the state capitol today. "I am an immigrant."

Oscar came to Lincoln as an immigrant 27 years ago. Ten years later, he became a U.S. citizen.

"Today I speak your language," he said. "Today I contribute to your community."

He serves on multiple boards in Lincoln, and is one of the founding members of the Lincoln Boys and Girls Club. He stood with other community leaders in the capitol rotunda Wednesday in support of immigrants and refugees who are facing deportation.

"I personally have family and friends in this community who today will not go home," he said.

He was joined by people from across the state. They were standing against President Donald Trump's tough immigration policies.

"What President Trump is trying to do in my view is unconstitutional," Ben Salazar of Omaha said.

Local Republicans, however, say it's necessary.

"I know some of the individuals standing at the press conference today are frustrated with the current immigration program but we've seen over the past eight years what a piecemeal approach looks like," said Kenny Zoeller with the Nebraska Republicans. "What we want for the party as a whole and what I know the majority of Americans want is immigration reform in something that's not piecemeal."

Republicans say they want stricter immigration laws to make sure people are coming into the United States for the right reasons.