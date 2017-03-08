NEB WRES: Seven Huskers Seeded for NCAA Championships

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Brackets attached

Link to release: http://bit.ly/2m3VqAE

Seven Huskers Seeded for NCAA Championships

All seven of Nebraska’s NCAA Championships qualifiers earned seeds, when the NCAA released its brackets for each weight class on Wednesday.

Six Huskers are seeded in the top 10 of their respective weight classes, led by No. 4 seed Tyler Berger at 157 pounds. Berger, a sophomore from Prineville, Ore., will make his second career NCAA appearance after making it to the Round of 12 last season. He leads all Husker starters with 32 wins this season.

Big Ten runner-up Tim Lambert, a senior from Forest Hills, Mich., is the No. 5 seed at 125 pounds. Lambert is 28-6 this season and leads all Husker starters with eight pins. He is making his fourth NCAA appearance.

Seniors Eric Montoya (133), TJ Dudley (184) and Aaron Studebaker (197) are each seeded seventh. Montoya, an All-American last season, holds a 26-4 record this season. Dudley, a two-time All-American and 2016 NCAA runner-up, is 27-4 this season and leads all Husker starters with 10 technical falls. Studebaker is making his third NCAA appearance after back-to-back years of advancing to the Round of 12.

Junior Colton McCrystal is the No. 9 seed at 141 pounds. McCrystal, who is tied for the lead among Husker starters with nine major decisions, is making his first NCAA showing. He is 31-9 this season after finishing third at the Big Ten Championships.

Senior Collin Jensen, a Mobridge, S.D., native, earned the 13th seed at heavyweight. Jensen will make his fourth appearance at the NCAA Championships. He is 28-11 this season after taking fifth at the conference tournament.

In its last outing, Nebraska finished fourth as a team at the Big Ten Championships over the weekend. Each of the seven Huskers to automatically qualify for the NCAA Championships earned top-five finishes individually, led by Lambert’s runner-up finish at 125 pounds.

The NCAA Championships are set for March 16-18 at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Mo. Sessions I, III and V will be televised on ESPNU. Sessions II, IV and VI will be televised on ESPN. Every single mat and match will be streamed on ESPN3.