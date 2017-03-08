Man cited for DUI after string of hit-and-runs

Posted By: Brent BonFleur

bbonfleur@klkntv.com

Lincoln Police arrested Nathanael Pease, 44, after they say he hit several vehicles and buildings in Lincoln Tuesday afternoon.

The first call to police came from Traveler's Café near 38th and Cornhusker, where witnesses tell Channel 8 Eyewitness News they saw Pease driving in circles around the restaurant.

They say he hit a vehicle in the parking lot before taking off.

A second call came in shortly after from Pro Automotive where Pease hit another vehicle and then crashed into the side of the business, leaving a large hole.

"It's kind of a scary thing and kind of an odd deal for the middle of the day when you're just working a way and have somebody almost drive through the building," said Pro Automotive owner Mark Fredrickson.

Police found Pease soon after at Progressive Electric, where they say he seemed intoxicated.

Pease put his vehicle into reverse, hit a police cruiser and fled the scene.

He then hit a storage container, two vans and a fence at Ayars and Ayars construction company, before finally crashing into a pile of rocks and getting stuck near 33rd and Gladstone.

Police arrested Pease at the scene and issued him six citations, including Fleeing Arrest and 2nd Offense DUI.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Nobody else was injured.

Early estimates put the total damages to the business around $19,000.