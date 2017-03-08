Treasurer to seek audit of Nebraska finance authority - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Treasurer to seek audit of Nebraska finance authority

       LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska State Treasurer Don Stenberg says he plans to seek an audit of a state finance organization that is refusing to cooperate with his office's request for information.
        Stenberg told a legislative committee Wednesday that the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority is denying him information that should be posted on the state's spending transparency website.
        Stenberg says the authority has engaged in a ``campaign of obstruction'' and made repeated excuses to keep him from getting access to its financial data. His comments were made during a hearing on a bill that would allow agencies such as the finance authority to provide a link to their contracts to the state spending website, instead of raw data.
        Stenberg says he wants auditors to review the authority's finances and staff salaries.

