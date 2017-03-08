UPDATE: AT&T service restored

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

UPDATE: The Lincoln Police Department says they've been informed that the AT&T service issue has been repaired by the company. 911 use via AT&T phone lines should be back to normal.

The Lincoln Police Department has been made aware of a service interruption involving AT&T. AT&T users (land lines and cellular) that attempt to call 911 during an emergency may not reach operators due to a problem AT&T is experiencing. If any citizen is unable to get through when dialing 911, they should call 402-441-6000.

LPD says they'll be checking the AT&T system periodically and will notify local media when it's back to normal.